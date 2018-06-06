Barney Butter Introduces The First Ever U.S. Manufactured Almond Butter Powder

Barney Powdered Almond Butter is a completely natural and Non-GMO Project Verified, defatted product made with only California's best grade almonds in a 100 percent peanut free facility. After going through an all-natural expeller pressed process, with absolutely no chemicals, the Powdered Almond Butter has only 45 calories, 1g of fat and powerful punch of 6g of protein per serving. Just blend it, shake it, mix it or bake it into foods and beverages for a new way to enjoy almond butter.

"As someone who is beyond passionate about consuming high-quality holistic foods, we are so excited to bring consumers a brand new product that fits into lifestyles ranging from athletes, to those following the Paleo diet, to moms taking care of their children with severe allergies," said Dawn Kelley, Barney Butter President and CEO. "Barney Butter is committed to producing clean foods, with simple ingredients that are safe from unnecessary ingredients and allergens and providing consumers with a product that is not only better tasting, but better for you, and made better."

Barney Butter's Powdered Almond Butter is available online and at retailers nationwide; including: Albertsons, Coborn's, Demoulas, Foodmax, Harmons, Lucky's, Safeway, Savemart, and Walmart, starting in July. Suggested retail pricing is $9.99 per 8 oz. unit.The Powdered Almond Butter will join Barney Butter's best selling products including Almond Butters available in Smooth, Crunchy, Bare and Chocolate as well as Almonds, Almond Flour, Almond Meal. For more information please visit, www.BarneyButter.com.

About Barney Butter

Barney Butter is one of the nation's leading producers of almond butter made with only the best grades of California almonds and one of the few specialty nut butter brands devoted exclusively to almond products. Co-owned by husband and wife team Dawn and Steve Kelley, Barney Butter sets itself apart from other nut butters with its ultra-creamy texture that comes from the brand's blanched almonds, making a better tasting and better for you product. Barney Butter Almond Butters are available in Smooth, Crunchy, Bare (no added salt or sugar), and most recently, Chocolate. Barney Butter expands beyond with its Almonds, Almond Flour, Almond Meal and Almond Powder. All products are certified Gluten Free , Vegan , Kosher , Non-GMO Verified and are steam pasteurized (PPO free), as well as packaged in #1 PET, recycled, BPA-free jars.

