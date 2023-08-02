Barney E. Saunders Ph.D. has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of CDI Laboratories

MAYAGUEZ, Puerto Rico and BALTIMORE, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CDI Laboratories Inc., the Seromics™ company, announced today that Barney E. Saunders Ph.D. has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Saunders brings three decades in leadership positions commercializing and scaling life science tools and diagnostic businesses. Most recently, he was CEO of Purigen Biosystems where he, and the team, launched the Ionic® Purification System for preparing nucleic acid from clinical specimens and ultra-long DNA. From 2010 to 2017, Saunders led Sales & Marketing at NanoString Technologies, driving strong revenue growth that supported their IPO. As VP and GM at Agilent Technologies, he led the team that launched the first commercially-available full-genome arrays for human, rat, and mouse. Dr. Saunders began his career with Amersham International, a biopharma company acquired by General Electric in 2004. He holds a PhD in Molecular Biology from Birmingham University, England.

Dr. Saunders commented on his appointment, "I am thrilled to join CDI's team. They are pioneering the field of seromics, which with their HuProt and PhIP-Seq portfolio, provides a global view of an individual's autoantibody immune repertoire from serum and other samples. I will be scaling CDI's operations and commercial team to provide customers worldwide access to these transformational products for immune monitoring and drug trials".

"Barney brings deep executive experience to life sciences and diagnostics, commercializing disruptive products and services," said Dr. Ignacio Pino, co-founder and CDI's initial CEO. "I look forward to working with him to continue driving CDI's growth."

Immuno-medicine is transforming the understanding and treatment of complex diseases. CDI is leading the field of 'seromics'. It provides researchers with a global, proteome-scale view of an individual's immune repertoire. CDI built its reputation on HuProt, the world's most comprehensive human proteome array. HuProt is widely used for autoantibody seromics profiling, antibody-target identification, and other applications. CDI has recently become the first company to offer PhIP-Seq (next-generation phage-display immunoprecipitation sequencing), a whole-proteome, antigen-specific immune monitoring service, that further expands its seromics solutions.

Media Contact

Scott Paschke, VP

CDI Laboratories Inc.

+1 518-534-2881

[email protected]

SOURCE CDI LABORATORIES, INC.