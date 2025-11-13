Barney's Farm Expands U.S. Operations, Strengthening Supply Chain and Exclusive Partnerships

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Barney's Farm Genetics ("Barney's Farm"), a global leader in cannabis seed breeding known for legendary strains such as Skunk lines, Afghan Genetics, G-13 Haze, Pineapple Express, Acapulco Gold, and Tangerine Dream, today announced a strategic expansion into the U.S. market with new headquarters and operational control in Northern California.

After decades of global influence, Barney's Farm has transitioned its U.S. fulfillment and e-commerce operations to under its own leadership. The move gives the company full ownership of its distribution and logistics in the U.S., ensuring better support for retail partners and a more seamless B2B experience.

"With this expansion, we are bringing our legacy of breeding excellence directly to the U.S. market on our own terms," said Derry Brett, founder of Barney's Farm . "Now that the majority of U.S. states support a legal cannabis market, we're able to strengthen relationships with American retailers and cultivators, and to collaborate more closely on future genetics."

On the foundation of a longstanding friendship with Cypress Hill's B-Real, Barney's Farm is expanding its collaboration with the frontman's Insane brand, with newly developed strains such as LFG and the reworking of B-Real's Cherry Bomb already in development. The partnership blends European breeding mastery with authentic West Coast culture to create unique offerings rooted in rare genetics.

Building on that momentum, Barney's Farm has also launched collaborations with respected industry names including BackPackBoyz and Doja as part of its ongoing commitment to innovation through collaboration. Its Northern California nursery—located near the company's new U.S. fulfillment site—serves as the hub for cultivating and preserving Barney's Farm genetics, representing both a physical and symbolic expansion of the brand's deep genetic roots.

"Barney's Farm has been manning the barricades for decades while fighting for common-sense cannabis policies and developing world-class strains," said Derry. "Now, we're writing the next chapter: expanding our footprint, building meaningful partnerships, and making Barney's genetics more accessible to American growers and consumers than ever before."

Barney's Farm will showcase its U.S. growth during MJBizCon 2025, connecting with industry partners and retailers at booth #C27407 and hosting select guests for a private event at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on December 4. To attend the private event, please RSVP by email: [email protected]

For partnership inquiries or wholesale information, please reach out to: [email protected]

About Barney's Farm Genetics

Founded in April 1986 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Barney's Farm Genetics has nearly 40 years of expertise in cannabis seed breeding. Recognized as a global leader, the company collaborates with top cannabis breeders worldwide to deliver premium, innovative strains for both home growers and industrial farmers. Guided by the motto "Higher & Higher," Barney's Farm remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of cannabis genetics. For more information, visit barneysfarm.com and follow us on Instagram at @barneysfarm.genetics.

