Barneys New York Announces "thedropLA@barneys" in Partnership with Highsnobiety

"After the response to thedrop@barneys in New York last year, we are thrilled to introduce the reimagined thedropLA@barneys to Los Angeles," said Daniella Vitale, Chief Executive Officer & President, Barneys New York. "This year, we've created a fresh take on fashion for a new generation, with even more collections and activations across women's men's, beauty, jewelry, and more. This one-of-a-kind experience captures the creative spirit of Los Angeles through imaginative environments, thought-provoking panel discussions, LA food favorites, entertainment, and a special musical performance."

"Los Angeles has a fashion culture all its own," said Jeff Carvalho, Managing Director, Highsnobiety. "We're super excited to partner with Barneys New York again to bring thedropLA@barneys to Angelenos, offering them a new shopping journey unlike the city has ever seen."

Throughout the weekend, Barneys New York will release dozens of exclusive pieces from a wide range of high profile designer brands including Prada, Heron Preston, FEAR OF GOD, Fendi, Moschino, Palm Angels, Givenchy, Balmain, Versace, Rick Owens, FILA, Greg Lauren, A-COLD-WALL*, AREA, TAKAHIROMIYASHITA TheSoloist, John Elliott, Ksubi, Manolo Blahnik, Wu Wear, Birkenstock, Advisory Board Crystals, and more. Other exclusive releases at thedropLA@barneys include, Tupac by 424, Dickies CONSTRUCT, Emrata x Spinelli Kilcollin, Onia x WeWoreWhat, ADAPTATION / BORN X RAISED "We Know We Are Being Watched" collection, and exclusive Barneys New York x Jordyn Woods and Barneys New York x Justine Skye shoe collaborations, who each will attend to premiere their new shoes. In addition, Barneys.com will feature exclusive pieces only available online.

On Saturday, June 2, thedropLA@barneys will include personal appearances from designers including: Jerry Lorenzo of FEAR OF GOD, Heron Preston, Jeremy Scott of Moschino, Greg Lauren, Piotrek Panszczyk and Beckett Fogg of AREA, John Elliott, Chris Gibbs of Union Los Angeles, Eli Azran of RtA, Jon Buscemi of Buscemi, Ali Fatourechi of ADAPTATION, Francesco Ragazzi of Palm Angels, Rami Mona of Renzo Cardoni, Guillermo Andrade of 424, and Rhuigi Villaseñor of Rhude. Guests will also enjoy live entertainment throughout the day, with DJ sets from Heron Preston, Simi & Haze, Siobhan Bell, and Mathematics. The day's festivities will conclude with a surprise musical performance presented in partnership with Live Nation.

New to this iteration of thedrop, thedropLA@barneys will feature one-of-a-kind immersive brand environments and experiences, developing a world of fashion and creativity for guests to explore. Immersive environments will include a Prada Pachinko Parlor, FEAR OF GOD installation, Heron Preston NASA-inspired environment, "Sliced by Fila" pizzeria, Birkenstock Park serving Moon Juice refreshments, Everytown raffle installation featuring Balenciaga with 100% of proceeds going to Everytown for Gun Safety, a roller rink featuring Gucci with roller performances and skate rentals for guests throughout the weekend.

Additionally, select jewelry collections will be housed in a Butterfly Bar, to be displayed with live butterflies. A selection of beauty and skincare brands, including Acqua di Parma, By Terry, Hourglass, La Bouche Rouge, Nude Envie and Unistella, will be displayed in a live aquarium environment, with individual treatments and activations. All installations will be on view for guests to explore following thedropLA@barneys, until June 10.

Throughout the weekend, Barneys New York will host more than 90 brands with more than 30 activations across men's, women's, kids, beauty and jewelry. Guests will experience a wide range of unique activations, including: piercings by renowned piercer J. Colby Smith, custom "grillz" by Dolly Cohen Paris, tattoos by Fun City, custom Hey Reilly-designed screen printing, Balenciaga hand-painted graffiti sunglass cases, Faith Connexion handbag customization with artist Austin Blaisdell, Oliver Peoples custom cleaning cloth photo booth, Unistella nail art manicures, screen printed temporary tattoos, dip dye sneaker customization, and more.

On Sunday, June 3, the experiential installations and activations will continue throughout the day. And, Highsnobiety and Barneys New York will host panel discussions, featuring a wide variety of designers, models, stylists, artists, influencers and fashion industry insiders. The panels will be livestreamed by Highsnobiety and Barneys New York. Panels will discuss everything from the transformation of luxury, women in fashion, and the Los Angeles creative community.

For more information, and to register for updates on thedropLA@barneys, visit: https://www.barneys.com/thedropLA.

ABOUT BARNEYS NEW YORK

BARNEYS NEW YORK (Barneys) is a luxury specialty retailer renowned for having the most discerning edit from the world's top designers, including women's and men's ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes, jewelry, cosmetics, fragrances, and gifts for the home. Barneys' signature sense of wit and style is manifested in its creative advertising campaigns, original holiday themes, and celebrated window displays. Founded as a men's retailer in 1923 in downtown Manhattan, it became an international arbiter of high style for both women and men in the 1970s, renowned for discovering and developing new and innovative design talent. Today, Barneys New York operates flagship stores uptown on Madison Avenue and downtown in Chelsea in New York City, as well as additional flagships in Beverly Hills, Chicago, Seattle, Boston, San Francisco, and Las Vegas, along with a preeminent luxury online store, Barneys.com, as well as 15 other stores and outlets across the United States. For more information about Barneys New York, please visit www.Barneys.com and explore its luxury content site, The Window, for an insider's look into the Barneys world: a behind-the-scenes visit with exciting designers, fashion, events, and the Barneys team.

ABOUT HIGHSNOBIETY

Highsnobiety is the insiders' destination for emerging trends in fashion, culture and lifestyle. The sneaker passion blog turned lifestyle media brand now attracts upwards of 9 million unique visitors monthly and their engagement with millennials far exceeds that of other notable (and larger) publishers, such as GQ, VICE and Details. Highsnobiety's publishing model, which incorporates a full-service content agency, is quickly changing the face of modern media. Over the past decade, Highsnobiety has emerged as a highly influential media company among young, educated and affluent readers, namely for its ability to detect and induce emerging trends across fashion, sneakers, music, art and style. Highsnobiety's print and digital reporting is widely recognized for having spurred the growth of streetwear and later, for helping to close the gap between high fashion and street style. Due to its niche voice and its consistency in providing highly curated and original content, Highsnobiety has grown a fiercely loyal and global readership and social following.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barneys-new-york-announces-thedroplabarneys-in-partnership-with-highsnobiety-300647423.html

SOURCE Barneys New York

Related Links

http://www.Barneys.com

