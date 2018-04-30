Barneys New York Launches The Barneys Podcast

The first season, "In Conversation", will feature discussions with some of the today's most dynamic creatives, including artist and poet Cleo Wade, designer Rick Owens, designer Jonathan Adler, legendary celebrity hair stylist Sally Hershberger, and Chief Content Officer of Teen Vogue and Them Phillip Picardi. The eight-episode season will premiere on May 2, and air weekly on Wednesdays.

"Being at the center of the creative and fashion worlds, Barneys New York has so many stories to tell," said Daniella Vitale Executive Officer & President, Barneys New York. "We are so excited to share these fun and thought-provoking conversations with some of the most interesting people in fashion, design, art, and media."

Each week, in-house hosts will speak with guests in their area of expertise, leading to deep and provocative conversations. In The Barneys Podcast's first episode, Barneys New York CEO Daniella Vitale, the company's first female CEO in its 95-year history, speaks with artist, poet and activist Cleo Wade about women's issues and leadership. Creative Director Matthew Mazzucca speaks with iconic designer Rick Owens about his unconventional approach to design, recent retrospective, and his perspective on today's fashion trends. Creative Ambassador-at-large Simon Doonan interviews designer, and husband, Jonathan Adler on everything from the sacred themes in his creations to their first date. And, many more compelling conversations will follow.

To listen to the trailer for The Barneys Podcast, click here. Listeners can subscribe now to The Barneys Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever they get their podcasts.

For more information on The Barneys Podcast, visit Barneys New York's editorial site, The Window: https://www.barneys.com/podcast

ABOUT BARNEYS NEW YORK

BARNEYS NEW YORK (Barneys) is a luxury specialty retailer renowned for having the most discerning edit from the world's top designers, including women's and men's ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes, jewelry, cosmetics, fragrances, and gifts for the home. Barneys' signature sense of wit and style is manifested in its creative advertising campaigns, original holiday themes, and celebrated window displays. Founded as a men's retailer in 1923 in downtown Manhattan, it became an international arbiter of high style for both women and men in the 1970s, renowned for discovering and developing new and innovative design talent. Today, Barneys New York operates flagship stores uptown on Madison Avenue and downtown in Chelsea in New York City, as well as additional flagships in Beverly Hills, Chicago, Seattle, Boston, San Francisco, and Las Vegas, along with a preeminent luxury online store, Barneys.com, as well as 15 other stores and outlets across the United States. For more information about Barneys New York, please visit www.Barneys.com and explore its luxury content site, The Window, for an insider's look into the Barneys world: a behind-the-scenes visit with exciting designers, fashion, events, and the Barneys team.

