Barneys New York to Begin Store Closing Sales Soon

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Group, a B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) company, and Tiger Capital Group announced that store closing sales will soon begin at the five flagship Barneys New York stores and at Barneys Warehouse locations. Exclusive private sale events are being planned for Barneys' most loyal customers, starting next week.

Barneys, the legendary luxury specialty retailer, is renowned for its signature sense of style and discerning curation of merchandise from the world's top designers. This exclusive merchandise includes designer clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, jewelry, cosmetics, fragrances, and gifts for the home. The sale will offer exceptional savings on a wide range of luxury goods and fashion for men, women and children. The store closing sales are being conducted in conjunction with Barneys' Chapter 11 filing.

"Barneys is a cultural institution synonymous with high-end fashion, creative style and grace. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for its most loyal customers to buy items that rarely go on sale at markdown prices. We encourage shoppers to visit their nearest Barneys location to take advantage of this sale before this highly exclusive merchandise sells out," said Scott Carpenter, President of Retail Solutions with Great American Group.

The liquidation sale is expected to last for a limited time only as the firms work to quickly sell through all inventory during the upcoming holiday season. Gift cards may be redeemed until November 7th, 2019 in accordance with the Bankruptcy Court order.

Where to Shop

Barneys New York flagship locations include:

Madison Avenue at 660 Madison Avenue in New York, NY

Downtown New York at 101 Seventh Avenue in the Chelsea district of Manhattan

at 101 Seventh Avenue in the district of Beverly Hills at 9570 Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles, CA

at 9570 Wilshire Boulevard in San Francisco at 77 O'Farrell Street in downtown Union Square

at 77 O'Farrell Street in downtown and Copley Place at 100 Huntington Avenue in Back Bay Boston

Sales will also begin at Barneys Warehouse stores located at Woodbury Common (240 Hudson Valley District, Central Valley, NY) and San Francisco Premium Outlets (2626 Livermore Outlets Drive, Livermore, CA).

Customers may also participate in the sale online by visiting Barneys.com and BarneysWarehouse.com. To find a Barneys location near you, visit www.barneys.com/locations.

About Great American Group

Great American Group is a leading provider of retail liquidation, asset disposition and auction solutions. The firm efficiently leverages its sector expertise and deploys resources to assist companies, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors and professional service firms in maximizing the value of their assets. Great American Group is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, a diversified provider of business advisory and financial services. To learn more about Great American Group, visit www.greatamerican.com.

About Tiger Capital Group

Tiger Capital Group provides asset valuation, advisory and disposition services to a broad range of retail, wholesale, and industrial clients. With over 40 years of experience and significant financial backing, Tiger offers a uniquely nimble combination of expertise, innovation and financial resources to drive results. Tiger's seasoned professionals help clients identify the underlying value of assets, monitor asset risk factors and, when needed, provide capital or convert assets to capital quickly and decisively. Tiger maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Houston and Toronto.

