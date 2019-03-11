Barneys New York To Open At American Dream

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. and NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Dream, the future of retail and entertainment, and Barneys New York, the luxury specialty retailer, today announced that Barneys New York, including Freds at Barneys New York, will open at the property this year. Barneys New York at American Dream will be the company's only flagship location in New Jersey.

Barneys New York's newest flagship location at American Dream will be a creative venue with a variety of entertainment features, innovative spaces, and experiential activations. The store will include Barneys' renowned assortment of luxury women's, men's, beauty, home, and kid's selections spanning two floors and about 50,000 square feet within The Collections, American Dream's curated, culturally relevant luxury shopping environment.

The store will also feature a new location of Barneys' iconic restaurant, Freds at Barneys New York. Famous for its refined Italian-inspired and modern American menu, and creative collaborations like its designer burger series, Freds will bring an elevated dining option to American Dream. The restaurant will be located on level two and feature extensive patio seating for an open-air dining experience.

"We are thrilled to open our newest Barneys New York location at American Dream, a truly one-of-a-kind experiential retail environment," said Daniella Vitale, Chief Executive Officer & President, Barneys New York. "Barneys New York at American Dream will be a creative destination for modern luxury, entertainment, and food. With our designer edit, unique activations, and sophisticated dining at Freds at Barneys New York, Barneys will provide a singular experience for guests at American Dream."

"Barneys New York is iconic and a prime example of a brand that defines and embodies the true spirit of The Collections," says Don Ghermezian, President at American Dream. "Barneys New York has always been at the forefront of fashion, offering their customers an unparalleled assortment of exclusive brands from around the globe. Together, American Dream and Barneys New York will redefine the customer experience with a forward thinking and uniquely modern approach."

ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM

American Dream is a world-class destination under development by Triple Five Group, owners of the two largest shopping and entertainment centers in North America – Mall of America and West Edmonton Mall. American Dream will provide customers with an elite experience in shopping, lifestyle and leisure activities by offering a unique blend of retail, dining and entertainment - all in one location.

Opening in 2019, the project is approximately 3 million square feet including a Saks Fifth Avenue with an additional 450 retail, food and specialty shops and complemented by over 18 acres of entertainment including North America's largest fully-enclosed indoor DreamWorks Water Park and Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park; a 16-story Big Snow Indoor Ski & Snow Park; Kidzania; a live Performing Arts Theater; 285-foot tall Observation Wheel; luxury movie theatres by CMX; Sea Life Aquarium, Lego Discovery Center; NHL-size Ice Rink; The Dining Terrace offering over fifteen full service restaurants and two 18-hole miniature golf attractions. Additionally, the project will feature 'The Collections' a distinct shopping environment dedicated to luxury, iconic brands and new to market fashion-forward retail.

American Dream is located in Bergen County, New Jersey adjacent to the Meadowlands Complex at the intersection of three major highways – I-95, Route 3 and Route 120 - that serve over 100 Million vehicles annually. Currently under construction in the heart of the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area the site will attract visitors from the surrounding 21 million residents and nearly 63 million domestic and international tourists that arrive annually. The project is serviced by three of the largest airports in the United States; Newark Liberty, LaGuardia and JFK International providing access to 110 million travelers annually. Once open the project site will amplify regional rail and bus connectivity for the 16,000 daily employees and expected 40 million annual visitors.

ABOUT BARNEYS NEW YORK

BARNEYS NEW YORK (Barneys) is a luxury specialty retailer renowned for having the most discerning edit from the world's top designers, including women's and men's ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes, jewelry, cosmetics, fragrances, and gifts for the home. Barneys' signature sense of wit and style is manifested in its creative advertising campaigns, original holiday themes, and celebrated window displays. Founded as a men's retailer in 1923 in downtown Manhattan, it became an international arbiter of high style for both women and men in the 1970s, renowned for discovering and developing new and innovative design talent. Today, Barneys New York operates flagship stores uptown on Madison Avenue and downtown in Chelsea in New York City, as well as additional flagships in Beverly Hills, Chicago, Seattle, Boston, San Francisco, and Las Vegas, along with a preeminent luxury online store, Barneys.com, as well as 14 other stores and outlets across the United States. For more information about Barneys New York, please visit www.Barneys.com and explore its luxury content site, The Window, for an insider's look into the Barneys world: a behind-the-scenes visit with exciting designers, fashion, events, and the Barneys team.

For press inquiries or more information: Dana McHugh PR Director American Dream dana.mchugh@americandream.com 201-340-2972 Brigitte Timmins Director, Public Relations Barneys New York btimmins@barneys.com

SOURCE American Dream