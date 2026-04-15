BARN'S HONOURED WITH MULTIPLE ACCOLADES AT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2025

LONDON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- barn's, Saudi Arabia's leading coffee chain, has been recognised with multiple prestigious titles at the Global Brand Awards 2025, organised by Global Brands Magazine (GBM).

The brand secured the following honours:

Most Trusted Coffee Brand of the Year – Middle East

Excellence in Coffee Innovation & Brand Leadership – Saudi Arabia

Leading National Coffeehouse Chain – Saudi Arabia

Eng. Mohammed Al Zain - Visionary CEO of the Year - Food & Beverage – Middle East

These recognitions reflect barn's sustained commitment to quality, innovation, and customer-centric growth, reinforcing its position as one of the most influential coffee brands in the Middle East.

The Global Brand Awards recognise organisations that demonstrate measurable performance, innovation, and long-term impact within their industries. Barns stood out for its strong domestic leadership, expanding international footprint, and well-executed multi-channel strategy.

Commenting on the recognition, Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, said:

"barn's represents a brand that has grown with clarity and discipline over time. Its ability to scale while maintaining consistency in product quality and customer experience is notable. These awards recognise not just market leadership, but a structured approach to growth and innovation within the coffee industry."

Responding to the awards, Eng. Mohammed Al Zain, CEO of barn's, stated: "Over the past three decades, barn's has built a strong foundation in Saudi Arabia, driven by a clear commitment to quality, consistency, and customer experience. These recognitions reflect the collective efforts of our teams and the trust placed in us by our customers.

As we continue our expansion across regional and international markets, our focus remains unchanged—to deliver a reliable and accessible coffee experience that meets the same standards our customers expect. We see this recognition not as a milestone, but as a responsibility to continue building a brand that grows sustainably and consistently across markets."

ABOUT BARN'S

Founded in 1992 by Al Amjaad Trading & Manufacturing Company, barn's is Saudi Arabia's largest coffee chain and a pioneering name in the Kingdom's coffee culture. Over the years, the brand has expanded to 900+ outlets across Saudi Arabia, serving millions of customers through cafés, lounges, and drive-thru formats.

Built on a strong commitment to quality, consistency, and authentic Saudi hospitality, barn's has developed a broad multi-channel presence across retail, e-commerce, HORECA, and other consumer touchpoints. This has strengthened its accessibility and deepened its connection with customers across the market.

Beyond Saudi Arabia, barn's has established a growing presence in regional markets and continues to advance its international expansion plans. With a clear focus on operational excellence and customer experience, the brand remains committed to delivering a reliable and consistent coffee experience across every market it serves.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a UK-based publication providing independent insights, analysis, and recognition of brands shaping industries worldwide. Through its editorial platform and annual awards programme, GBM evaluates organisations on performance, innovation, relevance, and long-term impact across global markets.

The publication reaches over 8 million annual readers, generating more than 10 million page views, and engages a growing international audience across digital and social platforms.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards celebrate excellence in brand performance, recognising companies and organisations that excel in quality, innovation, and customer-centric services across various sectors, including finance, education, hospitality, technology, and more.

The 2025 awards ceremony was hosted at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai, continuing a tradition of high-profile venues including The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, and JW Marriott.

The 2026 ceremony will take place at Address Sky View Dubai on 02 October 2026.

For a complete list of winners, visit:

https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/brand-awards-winners/.

To nominate a company or leader for the Global Brand Awards 2026, visit: https://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/nomination-form/.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658974/GBM_Awards_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Global Brands Magazine