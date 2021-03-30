Barnstorm VFX, a Burbank, California-based VFX Company, Welcomes on Board Internationally Recognized VFX Editor Ashish Raisinghani

BURBANK, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The projects Mr. Raisinghani will join Barnstorm as a VFX Editor include:

S.W.A.T. - Season 4 (CBS): S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as legal guardian of a teenager.

Goliath - Season 4 (Amazon): Billy Bob Thornton stars as a disgraced lawyer, now an ambulance chaser, who gets a case that could bring him redemption or at least revenge on the firm which expelled him.

Insecure - Season 5 (HBO): Creator Issa Rae stars as Issa Dee, who struggles to navigate the professional and personal terrain of Los Angeles along with her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji).

Why Women Kill - Season 2 (CBS All-Access): An American dark comedy anthology TV series created by Marc Cherry, depicting the events leading to a death that occurs after the respective husbands of three married women commit adultery.

Mr. Raisinghani is a highly sought-after VFX Editor who has worked on major, award-winning projects for some of the biggest artists in the world, including Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Travis Scott. His in-demand skills have earned him senior editor roles on music videos, post-production and VFX industry projects, garnering recognition and collaborations with Disney +, HBO, Hulu, NBA, Playstation, ABC, AMC and Showtime.

His notable projects also include Emmy-award winning television series The Walking Dead, Modern Family, Euphoria, and This Is Us. Because of his outstanding abilities in VFX editing, Ashish is constantly sought after by experts of many different entertainment companies and projects, including VFX Producer Evan Davies, Chad Sigston - Senior Editor and lead Editor of Ingenuity Studios, Director and Line Producer Dany Flores, and Executive Producer Matthew Poliquin. His work and career have been featured by industry news outlets Film Fare, VoyageATL, Post Magazine, and Weekly Voice.

