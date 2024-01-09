BARO STRATEGIES NAMED TO CITY & STATE'S 2024 POLITICAL PR POWER LIST

Bipartisan Agency of Senior Consultants is One of New York's Top Public Affairs Firms

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BARO Strategies has joined the ranks of New York's most prestigious public affairs firms, according to City & State's Political Power PR 75 list. BARO does not employ junior personnel to manage client work. The agency is founded upon the basic tenet that its clients face some of the most difficult political, personal, and legal challenges where their reputations are on the line and deserve the undivided attention of the experts they hire.

The agency was founded by veteran public affairs and crisis management experts Chris Bastardi and Julie Roginsky, each with an extensive background in political consulting, brass knuckles public affairs campaigns, high stakes litigation, and crisis preparedness and response for some of the most prominent events and brands in the world.

"It is an honor to be named to City & State's Political PR Power list," said Mr. Bastardi. "To see BARO Strategies' name alongside so many in our field who are mentors and friends is an honor."

Mr. Bastardi has been a part of countless campaigns in New York - from supporting the 2005 Transportation Bond Act and opposing a tax on shopping bags to working with LaGuardia Gateway Partners to ensure that they could deliver a new LaGuardia Airport that has become the preeminent example of New York's potential. He also managed crisis response efforts on behalf of the MTA to see the agency through the "Summer of Hell" that overhauled how the agency not only handled issues but communicated with straphangers. Mr. Bastardi served as Director of Public Affairs and Communications for State Senator Kemp Hannon (R) where he helped communicate efforts regarding the Berger Commission and its recommendations to modernize New York's hospital systems, leading to the opening of urgent care centers that so many rely on for healthcare today at a vastly reduced cost to taxpayers than non-life-threatening emergency care visits.

"We are grateful to City & State for recognizing our work and look forward to continuing to deliver results for our clients in the years to come," said Ms. Roginsky.

Ms. Roginsky has nearly three decades of public and private sector experience as an adviser on strategic communications, political strategy, media, and crisis management. She has advised Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, trade associations, non-profits, and dozens of elected officials at both the federal and state levels. She also provides strategic guidance on public relations matters, including crisis communication, grassroots organization, media strategy, and survey research. Her clients have spanned every sector of the economy, including transportation, healthcare, energy, real estate, technology, financial services, and government. She has also served as an advisor to governors, senators, members of Congress, and state and local officials in Washington, D.C. and across the country. Earlier in her career, she was the communications director for a United States Senator.

In the non-profit space, Ms. Roginsky is the co-founder of Lift Our Voices, a national organization dedicated to transforming the American workplace by banning workplace silencing mechanisms. She has been credited with helping to pass the Speak Out Act and the Ending Forced Arbitration for Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, which have been called the "among the largest workplace reforms certainly in our lifetime," by Senator Kirstin Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

