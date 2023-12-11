Barolo en primeur organized by Consortium for the protection of Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani presents the results

MILAN, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the third annual Top Tales: "A piece of Europe on your table" project, there was a presentation of Barolo wines en primeur in Chicago and New York on September 12 and 13, respectively.  The event was held simultaneously in the halls of Christie's New York and London with about 30 collectors at each event.

Specifically, the two evenings in the United States were held at Formento's, on Randolph Street, Chicago in the state of Illinois and Columbus Citizens Foundation, located at 8 East 69th St., New York.

The evenings consisted of two masterclasses conducted by Matteo Ascheri, president of the Consortium for the protection of Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani to the Ordine dei Cavalieri del Tartufo e dei Vini di Alba of the respective U.S. delegations.

The great contest of generosity, desired and promoted by the Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Cuneo in collaboration with the Fondazione CRC Donare ETS and the Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani, beat the last lot in a live connection with Hong Kong last November 12. The twelfth barrique thus brings the total funds raised in the first three editions of Barolo en primeur to 2,371,800 euros.

This opportunity of promotion, together with Barolo en primeur 2022 is a social responsibility initiative promoted by the CRC Foundation, in collaboration with the Consortium for the protection of Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe and Dogliani: a charity competition to support socially useful projects, both in Italy and abroad. The aim of this activity and another project, which is the Barolo en primeur auction, in collaboration with the CRC Foundation Cuneo and Christie's, is to highlight the potential of en primeur tastings to raise awareness, appreciation and promotion of both Barolo and Barbaresco.

Eighteen are the charities supported in this edition of the solidarity auction, which in 2023 extended its reach to three continents, with bids not only from Italy, but also from London, New York and Hong Kong.

In total, there are 55 charitable projects that Barolo en primeur has supported in the three editions.

What has been collected from the municipal lots will be entirely donated to the Alba Wine School. Appointment with the fourth edition of Barolo en Primeur in October 2024.

Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening is part of the European campaign "Top Tales: A piece of Europe on your table," a project funded by the European Union and promoted by DOCG Barolo e Barbaresco , Fontina DOP Valle d'Aosta and Riso di Baraggia Biellese e Vercellese DOP -

