BAROMETER AND SOUNDSTACK PARTNER TO ENHANCE AUDIO AD MARKETPLACE

PITTSBURGH and NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundStack, the independent audio-as-a-service (AaaS) company, today announced a partnership with Barometer, the only independent brand suitability and contextual targeting solution for podcast advertising. The agreement enables buy-side partners to leverage curated "supply packs" in SoundStack Marketplace, ensuring their advertisers buy shows that are most relevant to them, and connect to millions of their most desired consumers.

The partnership comes as the two companies plan for their panel at Podcast Movement this August, "Playing Well Together: The Future of Direct Sales with Integrated Programmatic," which will be moderated by Flightpath CEO Sean Howard.

"We're proud to provide transparent supply data that helps make SoundStack Marketplace an even more robust audio ad exchange," said Tamara Zubatiy, CEO and Co-Founder of Barometer. "More data-driven options for demand partners and their advertisers to accurately target the types of podcast content they need means better return on their investment in audio. That makes the market healthier for everyone."

Barometer data categorizes podcasts at the show and episode level. The data allows SoundStack to create contextual segments and make them available to buy-side partners for targeting based on variables like host gender, content category, genre, keywords, topic sentiment, and brand safety.

More than 14,000 publisher partners provide over six billion monthly, global audio ad opportunities for buyers in SoundStack Marketplace. Independent and tech-agnostic, the marketplace facilitates barrier-free ad trading that generates better results for all participants – demand partners, tech platforms, audio publishers, and more.

"As the largest independent audio marketplace, it is critical that SoundStack provide our demand partners with the largest selection of curated and targeted podcasts," said Mike Reznick, SoundStack's chief operating officer. "This ensures that ad campaigns, including reach extension campaigns, deliver and perform for advertisers in our marketplace, and provide solid monetization for our publisher partners."

SoundStack's participation in MOSAIC, an initiative spearheaded by Barometer and the Alive Podcast Network that's working to connect advertisers with more diverse podcasts, is one of the first manifestations of this partnership. As SoundStack Marketplace inventory is categorized with Barometer data, thousands of diverse podcasters will be able to earn more ad revenue.

About Barometer

Barometer® is an AI-powered omnichannel contextual engine with best-in-class brand safety, suitability and contextual targeting solutions for podcast advertising. Our patent-pending, AI Brand Integrity Cloud uses natural language processing to analyze multi-modal content based on industry standard taxonomies including the IAB Content Taxonomy 3.0 for contextual targeting, the Global Advertisers for Responsible Media's (GARM) Brand Safety Floor and Suitability Framework as well as custom taxonomies. Trained on over a million hours of user-generated, our innovative solutions drive radical transparency across the UGC ecosystem building trust between the supply and demand sides to usher in a new era of scale and maturity in UGC advertising. For more information, visit thebarometer.co.

About SoundStack

SoundStack is the audio-as-a-service (AaaS) company for every kind of digital audio business – podcasters, digital broadcasters, platforms, advertisers and more. Giving those businesses equal access to big tech that's easy-to-use, and the ability to connect with any provider across the market, SoundStack makes audio hosting/delivery, monetization, and measurement simple and effective for everyone. Fully independent, the company's team of 70+ audio tech experts is guided only by what delivers the best results for its 14k+ customers. SoundStack is headquartered in Pittsburgh with offices around the country, and is the parent company of Live365.

