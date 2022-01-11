Baron Education Announces Two Scholarship Opportunities

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As an education company committed to preparing students for their future, " DriveSafe Driving Schools " and " CollegeDrive Test Prep and Tutoring " recognize the importance of education in helping individuals reach their greatest potential. To demonstrate their commitment, both programs will award a $1,500 scholarship that can be used to enhance a student's education, in any capacity.

To compete for the scholarships, students must complete a short application and submit a qualifying entry of either an essay (250-500 words) or video (4 minutes or less) in response to the prompts below:

Students applying for the DriveSafe Scholarship are asked to respond to the following question:

"What have you learned about yourself as a result of learning how to drive?"

Students applying for the CollegeDrive Test Prep Scholarship are asked to respond to the following:

"Tell us about a time when your beliefs were challenged. How did this experience change you?"

Students submitting videos as their entry must use one of the following platforms: YouTube, Vimeo, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat or TikTok, and use the corresponding scholarship hashtags, either #DriveSafeScholarship OR #CollegeDriveScholarship, in their posts.

All high school, college, career or trade school students are eligible to apply; entries must be submitted by March 2, 2022. Winners announced April 13th.

Baron Education is excited to offer these opportunities, and thanks everyone for participating.

About DriveSafe – As the largest and only AAA Approved Driving School in Colorado, DriveSafe provides comprehensive drivers education to prepare teens and adults to be safe drivers for life. Whether students enroll in classroom or online courses, take driving lessons, participate in defensive skills training, or complete their license test at one of our 12 locations, they know that DriveSafe has been trusted by more than 100,000 families in Colorado. For more information, visit DriveSafeColorado.com.

About CollegeDrive – CollegeDrive helps students achieve educational success, through a variety of services. Whether they need preparation for the SAT or ACT, help with academic challenges, or college consulting services, CollegeDrive is here to help. Since its inception in 2010, CollegeDrive has been trusted by more than 10,000 families and has grown into a local educational leader. For more information, visit CollegeDrive.com.

