Barona Creek Golf Club Ranked One Of The Top Courses In California By Golfweek Magazine For Sixteenth Year In A Row

"We are thrilled to have earned a top ranking once again this year," said Don King, director of golf. "We are proud of our golf course and are committed to providing an exceptional golf experience for our players."

Opened in 2001, the championship-caliber course was originally designed by Todd Eckenrode of Gary Roger Baird Design International. Eckenrode now leads all design for Origins Golf Design and provided assistance for Barona's turf reduction project.

Barona Creek Golf Club is a 7,393-yard par 72 golf course with more than 114 multi-fingered bunkers and a series of lakes and ponds connected to the areas naturally fed streams. The course offers multiple sets of tees to accommodate players of all abilities. It features more than 170 mature native oak trees transplanted from other regions of the Barona Indian Reservation.

The course has also been recognized for its environmental efforts by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and San Diego Earthworks. With its state-of-the-art water reclamation and wastewater treatment facilities, Barona uses reclaimed water and rainwater runoff to irrigate the golf course and surrounding landscape. The course has also earned the prestigious Bronze Signature Sanctuary Certification from Audubon International for its conservation, environmental quality and land management efforts.

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for seven consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

