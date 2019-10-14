Barona Cultural Center & Museum Receives International Excellence Award from the Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries and Museums

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries and Museums (ATLAM) recently presented the 2019 International Guardians of Culture and Lifeways "Museum Institutional Excellence" Award to the Barona Cultural Center & Museum at its annual international conference in Temecula, CA.

"The Barona Tribe is extremely proud of the work our museum has accomplished over the years to preserve our heritage and it is an honor to receive this award," said Edwin "Thorpe" Romero, Chairman of the Barona Band of Mission Indians. "We are a small museum working to preserve the culture and traditions of our people on a grand scale. Recognition like this provides even greater incentive for us to continue offering education and opportunities for native and non-native visitors to explore our history for generations to come."

The Barona Cultural Center & Museum was selected because of its significant commitment to the care, preservation, interpretation, and presentation of cultural resources. Barona has demonstrated innovative and effective collections care methods, originality and quality of programming (including exhibitions, education and outreach, events, and publications); and successfully collaborating with other organizations.

ATALM is an international non-profit organization that maintains a network of support for indigenous programs, provides culturally relevant programming and services, encourages collaboration among tribal and non-tribal cultural institutions, and articulates contemporary issues related to developing and sustaining the cultural sovereignty of Native Nations.

Earlier this year, the Barona Cultural Center & Museum was one of 10 recipients of the 2019 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the nation's highest honor given to museums and libraries that make significant and exceptional contributions to their communities by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

About the Barona Cultural Center & Museum

The Barona Cultural Center & Museum is located on the Barona Indian Reservation at 1095 Barona Road in Lakeside and is open Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information or to schedule a group tour, call (619) 443-7003, ext. 219 or visit the website at www.baronamuseum.org.

Media Contact: Kelly Jacobs Speer Audrey Doherty

kspeer@vcat.com audrey@chemistrypr.com

(619) 933-5013 (619) 236-8397

SOURCE Barona Cultural Center & Museum

Related Links

http://www.baronamuseum.org

