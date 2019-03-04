Barona Resort & Casino Gives Diamond Club Barona Members $100 in Free Play All Day Long on March 11 or 12

SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barona Resort & Casino is giving its loyal Diamond Club Barona members $100 in Free Play all day long on Monday, March 11 or Tuesday, March 12.

"We'd like to thank our Diamond Club Barona members for their loyalty and for being a part of the Barona family," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "We look forward to welcoming them home to Barona for a VIP party and $100 in free play to play at San Diego's best casino."

Diamond Club Barona members using their cards on slots, keno and video poker will have the Free Play automatically downloaded to their cards anytime they play on either day.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for eight consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

