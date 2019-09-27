Barona Resort & Casino is Giving Away One Million Dollars Cash in October

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barona Resort & Casino is giving away One Million Dollars Cash this October!

One lucky Grand Prize winner is guaranteed to win $250,000 in cash at the Grand Finale Drawing on Friday, November 1. And, five lucky Club Barona members will each win $5,000 cash every night in October during daily drawings at 11 p.m.

Players don't have to be present to win during Barona's $1,000,000 Cash Giveaway. Winners will have until December 1 at noon to collect their prize. Visit barona.com for details.

Named Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas by USA TODAY in the 2019 10Best and Best Casino, Loosest Slots, and Best Buffet for nine consecutive years in San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination.

For reservations and information, visit barona.com or call toll free 888-7-BARONA.

