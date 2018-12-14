Barona Resort & Casino is Giving Away Over $350,000 in Cash and Prizes During Holiday Hoopla from December 22-25

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barona Resort & Casino invites players to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with a chance to win over $350,000 in cash and prizes during Barona's exciting Holiday Hoopla!

From Saturday, December 22 through Christmas Day, all players actively playing at any slot, keno, video poker, or table game are eligible to win at every drawing. The Barona Party People will make this holiday even more fun than ever by giving away thousands of dollars in cash, candy and gift cards to randomly selected players throughout the casino.

"We're in the holiday spirit at Barona and excited to spread cheer to all our players as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and prizes," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "We look forward to welcoming you for Holiday Hoopla and to celebrate the season."

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for eight consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

