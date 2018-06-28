Barona Resort & Casino Players Have A Chance To Pick, Spin & Win Up To $200 In Free Play On TGI Thursdays July 5, 12, 19 & 26

Club Barona members who have earned 500 points will be eligible to play Pick, Spin, Win! Diamond and Platinum players are eligible for all of the drawings for the duration of the promotional day. Classic and Gold players must continue to earn 50 points between each drawing to be eligible. Players will get to select any card from a 52 card deck and the Party People will spin a wheel of playing cards. If a player matches the exact card drawn, the player will win $200 in Free Play, if they match the card value, they will win $40 in Free Play and if the player just matches the suit of the card, he or she will still win $25 in Free Play. Every player has a one in four chance to win at least $25 on each drawing.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for seven consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

