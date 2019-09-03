Barona Resort & Casino Promotes Kevin Ward to Vice President of Slot Operations

Ward joined Barona's Human Resources Department in 2002 and held various management positions, including Compensation & Benefits Manager, Human Resources Manager, Director of Human Resources Administration, Director of Human Resources, Executive Director of Human Resources, and Vice President of Human Resources. In 2011, he was promoted to become one of Barona's Casino Managers. In his new role as Vice President of Slot Operations, he will provide strategic direction and operational guidance to ensure the continued success of the slot operations department.

"We are fortunate to have a manager such as Kevin who has the talent and ability to lead by example, empower his staff members, and develop their individual talents," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "Our slot machines have always been our most popular games and we are confident that Kevin will continue to enhance our high-quality gaming experience for all of our players."

Prior to Barona, Ward worked at Wells Fargo Bank for six years and was promoted to Vice President/Senior Relationship Manager for Retirement Plans where he oversaw the relationships on accounts totaling $850 million in assets. Ward has a Bachelor of Science in marketing management from Siena College, in Loudonville, New York, and a Master of Business Administration in finance from Sage Graduate School, in Albany, New York.

"It has been an honor being part of the Barona staff for the past 17 years, and I feel fortunate to work with an incredibly talented team," says Ward. "I look forward to building on the positive momentum we've created and providing a superior gaming experience along with the best service in the business."

