Barona Resort & Casino to Celebrate Philippine Independence Day on Wednesday, June 12 with $1,000 Hot Seat Cash Giveaways and Traditional Balikbayan Gifts

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barona Resort & Casino is commemorating Philippine Independence Day with cash prizes, traditional food and more chances to win.

Every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, one lucky Club Barona member will be randomly drawn to win $1,000 cash and a traditional Balikbayan gift package valued at $250. Diamond and Platinum Club Barona members automatically qualify while Gold and Classic members qualify with 500 points. The countdown begins at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, so make sure to be there early for a chance to take home a cash prize!

In addition to the numerous prizes players can win, the chefs at Barona have also created an array of delicious Filipino specialty dishes for the celebration.

The Barona Buffet will be serving up Whole Roasted Pig served "lechon" style, stuffed with herbs and roasted over a live oak burning fire; Tinola Manok Soup; Kare-Kare; Chicken Adobo; Pork Tocino; Garlic Rice; and Longaniza Sausage. Since no celebration would be complete without dessert, players can indulge in Filipino Macaroons and a Halo Halo cart with shaved ice and traditional Filipino toppings. The Halo Halo will be available in the buffet for the entire month of June. Players can also enjoy Crispy Beef Lumpia, Tinola Manok Soup, Kare Kare and Coconut Milk Flan in Ho Wan and Sage Café.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for eight consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

