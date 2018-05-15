Barona Resort & Casino To Honor Armed Forces Day With 5x Points From 8am To 8pm On Saturday, May 19

Club Barona members will receive 5X Points while playing on any of the slot, video poker and keno machines. Points multiplied are redeemable for cashback, but do not count for comps or a higher Club Barona tier.

Barona's new Welcome Home gaming area makes Barona home to the most non-smoking gaming space in Southern California. Designed around a landmark Welcome Home Oak Tree, a special symbol for the Barona Tribe, Barona's Welcome Home expansion features 540 new slot machines, two table game pits, gorgeous new bathrooms, a new VIP Club Barona booth, new offerings in a larger food court area.

