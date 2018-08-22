Barona Resort & Casino Voted San Diego's Best Casino, Loosest Slots and Best Casino Buffet for the Eighth Year in a Row!

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eighth year in a row, Barona Resort & Casino has won Best Casino, Loosest Slots and Best Casino Buffet in the annual San Diego Union Tribune's "Best Of" Readers Poll.

Continuing a legacy of winning moments, Barona won a total of 8 first place awards. The other winning categories include Best Steakhouse, Casino Restaurant, 24-Hour Restaurant, Golf Course and Best Place to Work.

"Everything we do at Barona including our recent expansion is for our players and we are grateful for their votes," said general manager Rick Salinas. "Most importantly, we couldn't create San Diego's Best Casino without the 3,200 casino staff members who deliver the friendliest and best hospitality anywhere in the gaming industry. We have the nicest players and the nicest staff and that's what makes Barona the best year after year."

San Diego's best casino recently completed a major expansion designed for its loyal players. Barona calls the exciting expansion "Welcome Home" because it welcomes players back to their home away from home. The expansion offers players 30,000 square feet of non-smoking gaming space with more of the loosest slots and table games for which Barona players have grown accustomed. In addition, an enlarged food court with new outlets, an expanded Buffet and 24-hour Sage Café up the ante on Barona's award-winning food and beverage experience. Along with its renowned welcoming culture, Barona continues to offer the ultimate casino experience in Southern California.

About Barona Resort & Casino



Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for eight consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

