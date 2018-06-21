Barona Resort & Casino Welcomes Home Gold-Level Club Barona Members with Free Play Days on June 25 or 26

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barona Resort & Casino is welcoming all Gold-Level Club Barona members for Free Play giveaways on Monday, June 25 or Tuesday June 26, 2018. All Gold members will receive $25 in Free Play on all slot, keno and video poker games.

Gold Club Barona players using their cards on slots, keno, and video poker will have the free play automatically downloaded to their cards anytime they play on Monday or Tuesday. They can view their free play on their myVIEW screens.