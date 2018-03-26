Barona Resort & Casino Welcomes Home Gold-Level Club Barona Members with Free Play Days on March 30 or 31

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barona Resort & Casino is welcoming all Gold-Level Club Barona members for Free Play giveaways on Friday, March 30 or Saturday, March 31. All Gold members will receive $25 in Free Play on all slot, keno and video poker games.

"The excitement for our new Welcome Home expansion continues and we want to extend the celebration by recognizing our loyal players," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "We want to thank our Gold members for choosing Barona with two fun-filled Free Play days just for them."