SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Barona Resort & Casino is welcoming all Gold-Level Club Barona members for Free Play giveaways on Friday, March 30 or Saturday, March 31. All Gold members will receive $25 in Free Play on all slot, keno and video poker games.
"The excitement for our new Welcome Home expansion continues and we want to extend the celebration by recognizing our loyal players," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "We want to thank our Gold members for choosing Barona with two fun-filled Free Play days just for them."
Gold Club Barona players using their cards on slots, keno, and video poker will have the free play automatically downloaded to their cards anytime they play on Friday or Saturday. They can view their free play on their myVIEW screens.
About Barona Resort & Casino
Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for seven consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
|
CONTACT:
|
Audrey Doherty
|
Kelly Jacobs Speer
|
619-236-8397
|
619-933-5013
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barona-resort--casino-welcomes-home-gold-level-club-barona-members-with-free-play-days-on-march-30-or-31-300619004.html
SOURCE Barona Resort & Casino
Share this article