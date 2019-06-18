Barona Resort & Casino Wins Gold Medallion Award For Best Casino Dining For 14th Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourteenth year in a row, Barona has received the Best Casino Restaurant Gold Medallion award from the San Diego Chapter of the California Restaurant Association. The prestigious award was given to the Barona Oaks Steakhouse during the annual Gold Medallion award ceremony.

"Barona is honored to be recognized by the California Restaurant Association once again this year," said Clark Hickey, vice president of food and beverage. "We have the best players in southern California and we believe they deserve the best - that includes top quality dining. One of our goals is to satisfy the appetites of our players with delicious and memorable meals. They'll find only the best of everything at the Barona Oaks Steakhouse."

The Barona Oaks Steakhouse offers a fabulous menu and award-winning wine list with an emphasis on service and quality. This elegant dinner-only venue with wood-burning grill and dry-aged steaks boasts a 105-seat main dining area, as well as a private dining room that can accommodate gatherings of up to 16 guests. Eye-catching circular booths, ornate ceiling fixtures, an elegant grand piano – with keys that come alive five nights a week – further add to the chic allure of the refined establishment. The menu features premium steaks, choice chops and fresh seafood in addition to signature specials showcasing fresh ingredients.

The Gold Medallion Awards ceremony is San Diego's most prestigious culinary industry event. Food professionals use it as an opportunity to acknowledge their fellow restaurateurs' business practices, concepts, and achievements in more than 40 award categories.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for eight consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

