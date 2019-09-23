Barona Resort & Casino Wins San Diego's Best for the Ninth Year in a Row!

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, Barona Resort & Casino has won Best Casino, Loosest Slots and Best Casino Buffet in the annual San Diego Union-Tribune's "Best Of" Readers Poll.

Continuing its nearly decade-long winning streak, Barona won a total of 8 first place awards this year. The other winning categories include Best Steakhouse (Barona Oaks), Best Casino Restaurant (Italian Cucina), Best 24-Hour Restaurant (Sage Café), Best Golf Course (Barona Creek Golf Club) and Best Place to Work.

"It has been another incredible year at Barona with exciting new events and promotions for the best players anywhere," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "We are so thankful for all of our players who voted for us and our 3,200 friendly staff members who deliver the best hospitality in the industry here at the Point Multiplier Capital of the World®."

Just this week, Barona was also named the "Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas" in the USA Today 10Best Reader's Choice Awards for 2019.

Nestled in the foothills of northeast San Diego County, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination. Barona features 2,500 slot and video poker machines and 120 table games, award-winning dining, Spa Barona, and a full service events center. The casually elegant hotel at Barona Resort & Casino has 400 guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of the Barona Valley and the championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 18 years.

