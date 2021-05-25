Baronfig Releases a New Guided Edition: The Deploy Code Journal; Code your dreams to life, one line at a time

This one-of-a-kind journal features a simple single page format designed to imitate a developer environment (the code screen with numbered lines) to take notes, diagram logic, lay out pseudocode, write complex code, and more.

The Deploy Code Journal launches on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021, retails for $24, and can be found at baronfig.com.

Deploy Code Journal dimensions: Flagship | 5.4" X 7.7" | 192 Pages | Dark Mode

ABOUT BARONFIG

Since its inception in 2013, Baronfig has grown from a company with a single product, Kickstarted by the community, to a full-scale ecommerce site offering stationery and productivity tools. Baronfig is known for its high-quality, minimalist 'tools for thinkers,' including notebooks, pens, bags, and workspace accessories. The company's mission is to champion thinkers around the world through inspiration and imagination.

Baronfig is run by a small team, and all designs are a product of community feedback. Baronfig products can be found online and in over 200 independent retail locations―learn more at baronfig.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Taylor Khan | [email protected]

