Baronfig Releases a New Guided Edition: The Deploy Code Journal; Code your dreams to life, one line at a time
May 25, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baronfig is excited to announce their latest creative venture: The Deploy Code Journal. Baronfig's newest guided edition journal is designed to assist the coding process and provide programmers the support they need to build new worlds, apps, sites, and more.
Every idea is worth exploring, but the "how" is the biggest roadblock. That's where Deploy comes in. From "Hello, world" to complex algorithms, Deploy is designed to help you bring your ideas to the screen—and beyond.
This one-of-a-kind journal features a simple single page format designed to imitate a developer environment (the code screen with numbered lines) to take notes, diagram logic, lay out pseudocode, write complex code, and more.
The Deploy Code Journal launches on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021, retails for $24, and can be found at baronfig.com.
Deploy Code Journal dimensions: Flagship | 5.4" X 7.7" | 192 Pages | Dark Mode
ABOUT BARONFIG (@baronfig)
Since its inception in 2013, Baronfig has grown from a company with a single product, Kickstarted by the community, to a full-scale ecommerce site offering stationery and productivity tools. Baronfig is known for its high-quality, minimalist 'tools for thinkers,' including notebooks, pens, bags, and workspace accessories. The company's mission is to champion thinkers around the world through inspiration and imagination.
Baronfig is run by a small team, and all designs are a product of community feedback. Baronfig products can be found online and in over 200 independent retail locations―learn more at baronfig.com.
For additional information, please contact:
Taylor Khan | [email protected]
