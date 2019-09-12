BaronHR and its Family of Staffing Agencies Not Subject to Recent Indictment

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Luis E. Perez was individually named in an indictment charging him with a single felony of tax evasion. The indictment relates to an alleged tax deficiency arising on or before 2010, and involving prior business concerns unrelated to BaronHR, LLC, and its family of affiliate staffing agencies (collectively, "BaronHR"). BaronHR is not accused of any wrongdoing in the indictment. The indictment is based on a "personal tax liability" Mr. Perez allegedly accrued prior to BaronHR's founding. BaronHR is continuing normal business operations.

Mr. Perez will enter a plea of not guilty and intends to vigorously defend against these charges at trial, including by demonstrating that he has made payments to the IRS substantially reducing (and potentially even eliminating) the alleged tax deficiency.

