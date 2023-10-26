Baros Maldives - A Golden Jubilee of authentic Maldivian hospitality, legacy, and innovation

BAROS, Maldives, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury private island resort Baros Maldives stands at the precipice of an extraordinary milestone: as it celebrates 50 years of existence, Baros embraces its past while looking confidently towards the future. This year is not merely a commemoration but a testament to the values ­— the preservation of nature along with fostering revolutionary local tourism — that have guided this iconic Maldivian island resort through the decades.

Nestled in North Male' Atoll, a short 25-minute speedboat ride from the International Airport, Baros is an icon of authentic Maldivian hospitality. The third resort to open in the Maldives, Baros received guests for the first time in December 1973. Upon arrival, guests would leap from a traditional Maldivian dhoni, wading through the surf to reach the untouched shores. These early visitors were enthusiastic divers, drawn by the allure of spearfishing and the promise of an untouched natural sanctuary they could make their own.

Baros's journey is also marked by innovation. In 1984, the resort installed the first desalination plant, offering fresh water and luxury bathtubs in guest rooms, a feat that revolutionized the Maldivian tourism landscape. The use of artificial shade was cast aside in favor of preserving the island's lush vegetation, including 374 palm trees that continue to grace the island today, a testament to the owners' devotion to the environment and the island's history as a coconut palm plantation.

Beneath the waves, Baros conceals another treasure: a world-class house reef teeming with life. This marine wonderland, a short swim from the guest villas, is a haven for both divers and snorkelers. The resident marine biology team's passion and dedication shine through initiatives such as the coral cube project which invites guests to actively participate in reef conservation, and nurture the very beauty that defines the island's underwater realm.

Culinary excellence remains at the heart of Baros. In addition to two other gourmet class restaurants, The Lighthouse Restaurant and Lounge, established in 2005, stands as a beacon of fine dining in the Maldives.

As Baros enters its sixth decade, it remains proudly Maldivian, steadfastly rooted in its ethos. Here, the focus is on the journey, not the destination.

