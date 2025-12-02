Barr, Inc. Launches National 'Coolers for a Cause' Program to Combat Food Insecurity This Holiday Season

Founded in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, in 1978, Barr, Inc. is a family-owned company with a deep commitment to the communities it serves. Recognizing the increased struggle many hard-working families face—particularly during the holidays—the company is leveraging its expertise and inventory, the largest in the world, to help community organizations ensure everyone can celebrate with a warm meal.

"Hunger is a problem that touches every county in America, and its impact is especially harsh on the most vulnerable," said Jarvis McLimans, Vice President of Sales at Barr, Inc. "More than 50 million people rely on food banks for support, and with one in five children facing food insecurity, these organizations play a more vital role than ever. The ability to safely store fresh produce and meats is essential to their mission. With 'Coolers for a Cause,' we are putting our industrial refrigeration expertise to work for a good cause, making it easier for food banks to keep their shelves stocked with nutritious, high-quality food."

Commercial refrigeration and freezer units are essential for food banks, enabling them to store fresh food and meat prior to distribution. Through the "Coolers for a Cause" program, Barr, Inc. is offering the following to designated 501(c)(3) food banks and pantries:

Significant cost reductions on new coolers, freezers, and commercial refrigeration units, as well as cost-effective, gently used refurbished units. Free Consultation: Complimentary consultation services to help organizations design and implement customized cold-storage solutions that meet their specific needs and goals.

Barr, Inc. first piloted its "Coolers for a Cause" program with the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry (OACP), demonstrating how enhanced commercial cold-storage capacity can strengthen local food distribution. OACP, also a regional hub for TEFAP and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, distributes more than 3 million pounds of food annually and redistributed over 700,000 pounds to nearby pantries in 2024 alone.

The impact of this pilot partnership helped shape the national launch of "Coolers for a Cause," as Barr, Inc. works to support food banks across the country in evaluating and optimizing their cold-storage infrastructure.

Barr, Inc. urges the public and media partners to help spread the word about this program to eligible non-profit organizations across the U.S.

Non-profit food banks and pantries can take advantage of the "Coolers for a Cause" program by:

Calling: Todd Ziglinski – 920-230-7317

Todd Ziglinski – 920-230-7317 Emailing: [email protected]

Visiting: Request a Quote at Barr, Inc.

When reaching out, organizations should identify themselves as a non-profit food bank to receive the special program benefits. Barr, Inc. is proud to support food banks and pantries across the country and help make the holidays a little brighter for every family.

About Barr, Inc.

Barr, Inc. is a global leader in commercial refrigeration and freezer solutions, founded in 1978 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The company maintains the largest inventory of commercial refrigeration and freezers in the world, offering both new and refurbished units with a focus on customized, customer-centric solutions. Barr, Inc. is dedicated to operational excellence and a strong commitment to community service.

Media Contact:

Kristina Hoffman

[email protected]

Phone: 920-979-6534

SOURCE Barr, Inc.