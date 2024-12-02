Barr-Nunn Certified as Top Pay Carrier for Truck Drivers for the 20th Straight Year

The National Transportation Institute recognizes Barr-Nunn Transportation as a Certified Top Pay Carrier for the 20th consecutive year. This elite award recognizes trucking fleets who offer industry-leading compensation and provide secure, rewarding careers for professional truck drivers.

GRANGER, Iowa,, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barr-Nunn Transportation, regarded as one of the premier workplaces in truck transportation and an industry innovator, has for the 20th consecutive year been certified as a Top Pay Carrier by The National Transportation Institute. Barr-Nunn is the first and only company to receive this designation for 20 years, showcasing the company's longstanding commitment to providing a best-in-class job for professional truck drivers.

The National Transportation Institute, the industry's authority on surveying and reporting of professional truck driver and technician wages, awards Top Pay Carrier certification to companies who lead their peers in compensation, excel in offering robust health and retirement benefits, provide rewarding career paths, and who operate safely with long-term stability.

"Our entire organization at Barr-Nunn works hard to attract and retain the best of the best drivers, and while compensation is only one part of that, we know it's an important part," says Rene Beacom, President of Barr-Nunn Transportation. "Our drivers excel in the areas of safety and service, and we regularly hear accolades and expressions of gratitude from our customers about our drivers' professionalism. Those of us who support our drivers — whether in operations, maintenance, sales, and all other areas of our business — are especially appreciative of all that our drivers do. We take pride in the recognition that comes with being certified as a Top Pay Carrier for 20 years and remain committed to ensuring it stays that way."

"Barr-Nunn has long been regarded as a secure career choice for professional drivers," says Leah Shaver, President and CEO of The National Transportation Institute. "Their two decades as a certified Top Pay Carrier is a testament to the emphasis they place on building and maintaining a culture that attracts and retains the best drivers on the road and rewards them with industry-leading compensation. We are honored to partner with Barr-Nunn and recognize their status as not only one of the industry's best payers, but as one of the best driving jobs in America."

"Top Pay Carrier certification is an integral part of Barr-Nunn's driver recruiting and retention programs," says Jeff Blank, Barr-Nunn's Director of Recruiting. "From company apparel like shirts and hats, equipment like trucks and trailers, and in job advertisements and communication outreach to the fleet's drivers, Top Pay Carrier is a key pillar in the company's ability to attract and keep safe, qualified, professional drivers."

"The expectation for our drivers is that they're going to be the best drivers on the road, and from a culture standpoint, we are responsible for paying them in a way that reflects our commitment to that goal," Blank says. "We're asking them to be 100% safe and 99% on time, and when that's the expectation, they should earn a best-in-industry paycheck. That's our model. Top Pay Carrier is an important part of our history. We've been in business for 42 years, and we've been a certified Top Pay Carrier for nearly half of that."

Barr-Nunn's reputation as an industry innovator and safety leader ties into its status as a top-tier payer.

"It's a big deal for us," says Blank. "It's massively integrated into our marketing, both for recruiting and retention, and drivers see it and are proud to work at a Top Pay Carrier. We hear from drivers regularly that they stay with us because we are a Certified Top Pay Carrier, and we see them give shout-outs to it on social media. We look at everything in our pay and benefits to ensure we maintain that each and every year."

About Barr-Nunn Transportation

Barr-Nunn Transportation is regarded as one of the industry's best-managed truckload carriers. For over 40 years, the fleet has been a trucking industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages. Barr-Nunn has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to exceed their needs. To learn more, visit barr-nunn.com.

For more information about driving for Barr-Nunn Transportation, visit www.barrnunntruckingjobs.com or call 888-999-7576.

About The National Transportation Institute

The National Transportation Institute (NTI) is the trucking industry's authority on driver and technician compensation surveys, benchmarking, and analysis. NTI provides data and support for critical decisions at companies where professional drivers and technicians are vital to success. NTI's tracks, monitors, and publishes compensation data that is verified, accurate, and actionable, giving fleets the tools they need to attract and retain the workforce they need to grow and succeed. NTI's publications are leveraged by motor carriers, private fleets, shippers, insurers, consultants, and equity analysts. To learn more, visit driverwages.com.

Contact info:

Jeff Blank, 515-999-3179, [email protected]

