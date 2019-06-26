Barr-Nunn Increases CSA Safety Bonus for All Drivers

Barr-Nunn Transportation has increased their CSA Safety Bonus for all Company drivers and Owner Operators. Hazmat endorsed Company solo drivers will now earn $750 every 90 days plus 1 day of Paid Time Off (Vacation). Non-Hazmat endorsed Company solo drivers will now earn $575 every 90 days plus 1 day of Paid Time Off (Vacation). Hazmat endorsed Company Team drivers will now earn $850 each every 90 days plus 1 day of Paid Time Off (Vacation). Non-Hazmat endorsed Company Team drivers will now earn $675 each every 90 days plus 1 day of Paid Time Off (Vacation).

"Safety is and always has been job one at Barr-Nunn. Our Company drivers and Owner Operators continue to help us maintain a strong safety record and excellent CSA scores. While a high level of safety performance has always allowed our drivers to earn more, we are pleased to be able to further highlight the critical importance of safe operations and reward those who perform, through this long standing element of our compensation program," says Barr-Nunn President Rene Beacom.

About Barr-Nunn: Celebrating its 36th year, Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc. is regarded as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. They have been the industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages for years. Barr-Nunn has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs. For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation visit their website at: www.barrnunntruckingjobs.com or call 888-999-7576.

SOURCE Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc.

