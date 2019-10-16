Barr-Nunn Offers New Shift-Load Pay Option

For drivers living in eastern Pennsylvania, northern Virginia, the state of New Jersey, and most of Maryland, there is a new pay option at Barr-Nunn called Northeast Regional Shift Load Pay. Drivers will earn $235 for their on-duty shift and also earn $55 for each load they haul during that shift. Drivers will haul short regional loads primarily in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Connecticut. Drivers will work Sunday through Thursday with Friday and Saturday off each week.

In addition to this shift and load pay all company drivers are eligible to earn CSA Safety Bonuses of $775 or $600 every 90 days plus PTO (Vacation) along with the money. Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance, a 401(k)- matching program, a free rider program starting day one and paid life insurance are just some of the added benefits at Barr-Nunn.

"While we have a limited number of openings, we are excited to offer this new option to our existing drivers and new drivers. We know drivers place a very high value on two things, with one being able to plan on a consistent paycheck every week, and another having access to a very strong paycheck each week. This program is very rare in our industry, in that it offers the most highly qualified drivers both. We expect to fill these limited openings fairly quickly," commented Jeff Blank, Director of Recruiting for Barr-Nunn.

About Barr-Nunn: Celebrating its 37th year, Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc. is regarded as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. They have been the industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages for years. Barr-Nunn has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs. For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation visit their website at: www.barrnunntruckingjobs.com or call 888-999-7576.

SOURCE Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc.

