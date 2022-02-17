Barr-Nunn Transportation Announces 2022 Team and Solo Pay Raises

GRANGER, Iowa, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barr-Nunn Transportation furthers its distinction as a Top Pay Carrier for 17 years straight by raising Company Team Drivers to top starting pay from $0.89 to $0.92 per mile. Additionally, the Regional North Fleet top starting rate moves to $0.71 per mile with every weekend home. These increases come in addition to Barr-Nunn's commitment of $0.06 per mile extra for Solo and Teams through 2022 for Supply Chain Disruption Compensation.

"The industry's best drivers deserve the industry's best pay. Our drivers are extremely safe and provide our customers with superior service day in and day out. We are proud to provide these raises along with all the additional benefits we offer," commented Jeff Blank, Director of Recruiting for Barr-Nunn Transportation. "Safe, experienced drivers should have the ability to earn over $100,000 per year while not sacrificing home time, benefits, or security. At Barr-Nunn, they can have it all."

Established Teams now can run in multiple fleets and earn more if company drivers want to stay out longer. For example, a Team living in Columbus, OH, or Allentown, PA, can choose weekly, bi-weekly, 18 days, or 21 days out fleet options.

Barr-Nunn Transportation also recently elevated its industry-leading safety bonuses to pay drivers between $1200 and $1525 every 90 days while also earning a day of Paid Time Off (PTO).

About Barr-Nunn Transportation

Closing in on 40 years, Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc. is recognized as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. Barr-Nunn Transportation is an industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages. Barr-Nunn has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs. For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation, visit barrnunntruckingjobs.com or call 888-999-7576.

Media Contact:

Jeff Blank

Director of Recruiting

(515) 999-3179

[email protected]

SOURCE Barr-Nunn Transportation