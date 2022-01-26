Barr-Nunn Transportation Announces 6 Cents Per Mile Supply Chain Disruption Compensation for the Remainder of 2022

GRANGER, Iowa, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barr-Nunn Transportation commits to providing company drivers a substantial pay boost through 2022. This is due to the severe supply chain issues and the impact of Covid 19. This added pay is in addition to all other compensation Barr-Nunn offers. Barr-Nunn has been a Certified Top Pay Carrier for 17 consecutive years.

"As news outlets continue to report a supply chain crisis, and the impact of Covid-19 continues to impact our country and our drivers, there has never been a more important time to provide additional support to our drivers," commented Jeff Blank Director of Recruiting for Barr-Nunn Transportation. "This substantial added compensation, is intended to not only provide further support to our drivers, but to our customers as well, as we work together to keep so many needed and important goods moving effectively and efficiently."

The added compensation known as Supply Chain Disruption Compensation, will be $0.06 per mile for all Mileage Drivers, and all Shift and Shift Load Pay drivers earn an extra $10 per shift.

About Barr-Nunn Transportation

Established in 1982, Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc. is recognized as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. Barr-Nunn Transportation is an industry leader and innovator in driver pay and benefits packages. Barr-Nunn has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs. For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation, visit barrnunntruckingjobs.com or call 888-999-7576.

Contact:

Jeff Blank

Director of Recruiting

515-999-3179

[email protected]

SOURCE Barr-Nunn Transportation