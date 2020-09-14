Barr-Nunn Transportation Announces New Pay Program for Truck Drivers in Pennsylvania and Illinois

GRANGER, Iowa, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barr-Nunn Transportation, a 15-year Certified Top Pay Carrier announces a new pay program with weekend home time for established team drivers. For eligible team truck drivers living in the Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Chicago, Illinois areas, the company is now offering a new pay option called North Team Shift + Load Pay.

North Team Shift + Load Pay is available for Barr-Nunn Transportation truck drivers operating along the I-80 and I-70 corridor with no deliveries to New York City or Long Island. Each team member earns $275 for an on-duty shift and split $100 for each load hauled during shifts. Drivers qualifying for North Team Shift + Load Pay work Monday through Friday and receive regular weekend home time.

"We know drivers place a very high value on three things, with one being able to plan on a consistent paycheck every week, two is having access to a solid paycheck each week and finally, quality home time each week," commented Jeff Blank, Director of Recruiting for Barr-Nunn Transportation, "The North Team Shift + Load Pay program is rare in the transportation industry, in that it offers the most highly qualified drivers all three. I encourage interested drivers to apply as soon as possible as we expect the limited North Team Shift + Load Pay openings to fill quickly."

In addition to the new Shift + Load Pay program, all Barr-Nunn Transportation truck drivers are eligible to earn CSA Safety Bonuses of $1,025 or $825 every 90 days. Employment packages include Paid Time Off (PTO), Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Insurance, a superior matching 401(k) program, and paid life insurance. Barr-Nunn Transportation truck drivers enjoy 100% no-touch freight, and late-model well-equipped tractors, among many other benefits.

For more on company driver pay, visit Truck Driver Pay: The Barr-Nunn Transportation Way.

About Barr-Nunn Transportation

Celebrating its 37th year, Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc. is one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. As an industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages, Barr-Nunn Transportation has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs. For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation, call 888-999-7576 or visit Barr-NunnTruckingJobs.com.

