Barr-Nunn Transportation Celebrates 37 Years

What better way to celebrate then to give all their company drivers an increase in their CSA Safety Bonus. Effective with bonuses paid out October 11, 2019 forward all company drivers are eligible to earn $875 or $700 per driver for Teams or $775 or $600 for solo drivers every 90 days plus 1 day of Paid Time Off (Vacation) as well every 90 days.

In addition to this change Barr-Nunn is also reducing the waiting time for new drivers to qualify for medical insurance starting in October.

"Our drivers are a giant part of the reason for our success over the past 37 years. When you have a fleet of the safest, most professional drivers in the industry you can attain superior on time service to your customers and you can continue to ensure the motoring public is safe day in and day out. We are very proud to celebrate 37 years of excellence and we look forward to the future," said Jeff Blank, Barr-Nunn's Director of Recruitment.

About Barr-Nunn: Celebrating its 37th year, Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc. is regarded as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. They have been the industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages for years. Barr-Nunn has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs. For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation visit their website at: www.barrnunntruckingjobs.com or call 888-999-7576.

SOURCE Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc.

Related Links

http://barr-nunntruckingjobs.com

