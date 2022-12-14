Barr-Nunn Transportation Certified as Top Pay Carrier for 18th Straight Year

The National Transportation Institute designates the Midwest carrier after qualifying in three critical categories: top-tier pay, health and retirement benefits, and carrier stability.

GRANGER, Iowa, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barr-Nunn Transportation , regarded as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers and an industry innovator, has earned the distinct honor of being Certified as a Top Pay Carrier for the 18th year by the National Transportation Institute.

The National Transportation Institute, which promotes truck driving as a rewarding and secure career choice, awards carriers the highly coveted Top Pay Carrier designation yearly in three critical categories: top-tier pay, health and retirement benefits, and carrier stability. The rigorous evaluation process and results are weighted to a single index number and compared to other carriers to create a selected group of the best-paying carriers. Also factored in is a carrier's rank-staying ability to determine a driver's job security. Accordingly, The National Transportation Institute states a Top Pay Carrier designation strengthens an already elite organization.

"Barr-Nunn Transportation's success is based on safety, service, and efficiency, all of which rely on our drivers. We feel our drivers deserve the best pay, benefits, retirement, and equipment so they can enjoy the best overall quality of life", said Rene Beacom, Barr-Nunn Transportation President.

About Barr-Nunn Transportation

Celebrating its 40th year, Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc. is regarded as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. For years, they have been the industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages. Barr-Nunn has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to exceed their needs.

For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation, visit www.barrnunntruckingjobs.com or call 888-999-7576.

About The National Transportation Institute

The National Transportation Institute (NTI) was founded in 1995 to provide accurate and authoritative mission-critical benchmarks to truckload carriers on company driver and owner-operator compensation history and changes. NTI's publications are used by insurers, consultants, carriers, shippers, and nearly every equity analyst who follow transportation sector stocks. NTI's largest subscriber base remains in the transportation sectors Private and For-Hire LTL and truckload fleets where they are widely used as a tool for fleet executives to understand the direction and velocity of the Class A CDL market wages and emerging pay strategies. To learn more, visit www.driverwages.com .

