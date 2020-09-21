Barr-Nunn Transportation Extends Special Truck Driver Compensation Through 2020

GRANGER, Iowa, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barr-Nunn Transportation LLC, a 15 Year Certified Top Pay Carrier, announces special compensation for all mileage and shift-load paid truck drivers will continue through the remainder of 2020. Beginning in October and running through the end of December, Barr-Nunn Transportation solo drivers will earn an additional 3 cents per mile extra, and team drivers will split an extra 4 cents per mile.

Since March 16, 2020, all Barr-Nunn Transportation solo and team over the road (OTR) and Regional drivers have been receiving as much as 4 cents per mile extra on top of the base rate. OTR Team drivers split as much as 5 cents per mile above the base rate.

"During the pandemic, our truck drivers are maintaining an extraordinary level of safety and service which our customers have come to expect from Barr-Nunn Transportation for over 37 years. Special pandemic compensation for our valued drivers recognizes the new challenges they face," stated Rene Beacom, President of Barr-Nunn Transportation.

Roger Bannister, Northeast regional driver, commented, "It has been so comforting knowing that Barr-Nunn Transportation supports us…They went 'above and beyond' what they needed to do to help us, and made a difficult time much better…"

Extended special compensation is in addition to the recently increased driver CSA Safety Bonuses of $700-$1,025 every 90 days, Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Insurance, generous paid time off (PTO), a superior matching 401(k) program, among other transportation industry-leading employee benefits.

About Barr-Nunn Transportation

Celebrating its 37th year, Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc. is one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. As an industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages, Barr-Nunn Transportation has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs. For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation, call 888-999-7576 or visit Barr-NunnTruckingJobs.com.

