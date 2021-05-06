Barr-Nunn Transportation Named 2020 Walmart E-Commerce Carrier of the Year

GRANGER, Iowa, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barr-Nunn Transportation was honored with the 2020 Walmart E-Commerce Carrier of the Year award for the second consecutive year. The annual award recognizes Walmart transportation partners for dedication to customer service, effective communication, and providing improved service and solutions.



"Receiving consecutive recognition as the Walmart E-Commerce Carrier of the Year is a tremendous source of pride for the entire Barr-Nunn Transportation team, especially during these challenging times," said Rene Beacom, President of Barr-Nunn Transportation. "We are grateful for our twenty-year partnership with Walmart and the opportunity to serve such an excellent organization."



Barr-Nunn Transportation drivers remain essential for supplying communities with food, cleaning products, medicine, and other vital items. The company stood out by providing critical services and creative solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Barr Nunn exemplifies all attributes a shipper looks for in their transportation providers. Proactive communication, planning, collaboration, and customer service focus at all verticals of their organization. Our Walmart.com customers are well served by the entire Barr Nunn organization. This recognition is well deserved." Jon Dibee, Senior Director, Walmart Ecommerce Transportation.



About Walmart

Walmart Inc. helps people worldwide save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit about 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. Walmart is an equal employment opportunity employer by choice. For additional information about Walmart, visit corporate.walmart.com.



About Barr-Nunn Transportation

Celebrating its 38th year, Barr-Nunn Transportation LLC is one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. As an industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages, Barr-Nunn Transportation has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs. For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation, visit Barr-Nunn.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Contact:

Jeff Blank

Director of Recruiting

515-999-2525





SOURCE Barr-Nunn Transportation

Related Links

https://www.barr-nunn.com/

