Barr-Nunn Transportation named Gap, Inc.'s 2020 National Carrier of the Year

GRANGER, Iowa, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barr-Nunn Transportation has been awarded Gap, Inc.'s 2020 National Carrier of the Year. The designation recognizes the trucking company's commitment to customer service and innovation and marks the 9th consecutive year the American clothing retailer recognized the carrier.



Gap, Inc.'s National Carrier of the Year confirms Barr-Nunn Transportation's commitment to providing reliable service, a steadfast safety record, and customer satisfaction. Barr-Nunn Transportation has been one of Gap's primary carriers since 2009.



"Gap, Inc. is an excellent organization and to be recognized as its 2020 National Carrier of the Year points to the effectiveness of our entire team," said Rene Beacom, President of Barr-Nunn Transportation. "We strive to deliver superior service, safety, and value, and I would like to thank not only our partners at Gap for recognizing us for accomplishing this but most importantly, all of those in our company, especially our exceptional drivers, who made it happen."



About Barr-Nunn: Celebrating its 38th year, Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc. is regarded as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. The carrier is an industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages. Barr-Nunn Transportation has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to anticipate its driver's needs. For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation, visit BarrNunnTruckingJobs.com or call 888-999-7576.

SOURCE Barr-Nunn Transportation