Barr-Nunn Transportation Offers Regional Fleet Industry-Leading Pay and More Home Time Options

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Barr-Nunn Transportation, the 16-year Certified Top Pay Carrier, begins offering its Regional North fleet top starting pay of $0.67 per Practical Mile two home days per week.



For company drivers living in the northeastern U.S, Ohio, and parts of Indiana and Kentucky, there are now two options for top pay and weekly home time. Qualifying Barr-Nunn Transportation drivers can choose to earn $0.67 per practical mile and be home every Monday and Tuesday or earn 0.62 per practical mile and be home every weekend for two days. Company drivers in eligible areas with 30 months of verified over-the-road (OTR) experience qualify for the top starting pay.



"With the addition of this new fleet option, qualified company drivers living in northeast and Ohio now have three regional home weekly time off options. They also can be paid by the mile or by the shift and load in certain areas. All three fleets provide superior weekly paychecks, excellent benefits, and quality home time," states Director of Recruiting Jeff Blank.



"Barr-Nunn Transportation is committed to driver financial stability and career success. We have forged a reputation for respecting our truck drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs. The Regional North fleet option is another example of our dedication to providing drivers with industry-leading pay and quality home time," adds President Rene Beacom



Besides receiving industry-leading starting pay rates, all company drivers enjoy $975 Safety Bonuses every 90 days plus Paid Time Off (PTO). Additionally, to help make the transition, all new company drivers can earn these safety bonuses and PTO on 1st checks, after 30 days and after 60 days with the company. Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance, 401(k) matching program, extra pay per mile on shorter hauls, free Rider Program day one, and paid life insurance are benefits for all Barr-Nunn Transportation drivers.



Celebrating its 38th year, Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc. is known as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. The trucking company is an industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages with a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet today's truckers' demands. For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation, visit barrnunntruckingjobs.com or call (888) 999-7576.



