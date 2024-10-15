Barra México Marks 10th Anniversary with U.S. Debut in Miami, Showcasing Latin America's Finest Craft Brands and Global Cocktail Mastery

Latin America's leading bar show heads to Miami´s Rubell Museum November 25th -26th, 2024

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barra México, Latín América's leading bar show, marks a decade of excellence in the bar industry by making a debut in Miami's vibrant and rapidly evolving cocktail scene. Taking place at the iconic Rubell Museum, this highly anticipated event will bring together craft brands from México and Latín América, renown bartenders, industry leaders and cocktail enthusiasts for a two day of education, innovation, sustainability and networking, fostering connections within the global cocktail community.

Photo by Barra Mèxico

Attendees can look forward to experience a curated selection of more than 50 craft spirits, including premium tequilas and mezcals, agave spirits such as Raicilla, Bacanora, and also lesser known Mexican spirits such as rum, sotol and whiskies, alongside innovative cocktails, created by leading bartenders from both Miami and across México and Latín América. Additional craft LatinX spirits, such as Venezuela's cocuy, pisco, and a variety of rums, will be showcased, highlighting the region's rich and diverse spirit offerings.

"As Barra México marks this milestone, we've chosen Miami as a key focus because of its growing prominence on the global stage," said Paula Garcia, co-founder and partner of Barra México. "With this expansion, we aim to attract a new wave of enthusiasts and professionals, helping reinforce Miami's role as a rising cocktail capital and a destination for agave-forward bars."

The event program will also highlight Miami's dynamic bar scene, with more than 15 + Barra México events across Miami tops bars, making the city a fitting host for this international gathering.

"The US-México Chamber of Commerce, Inter-America Chapter is also excited to support Barra México's expansion into Miami, the perfect hub for international business and culture," mentioned Estela Cachoua, Executive Director US-México Chamber of Commerce. "We are proud to foster meaningful connections that promote investment and innovation in these growing industries, while strengthening the economic partnership between our two countries."

Barra México programming includes over 20 seminars, led by outstanding bartenders, distillers, and investors from Miami including:

- Oscar Valle, of Limantour, México City

- Julio Cabrera, of Café La Trova, Miami

- Eli Martinez, Agave Expert, of Tlecan, Mexico City

- Peter Sanchez, of Arca, Tulum

- US-México Chamber of Commerce, The Rise of Mexican Beverages: Tequila, Mezcal, and Craft beers as prime investment assets.

The event is set to replicate its sustainable practices by eliminating single-use plastics and disposable cups in its operations. In addition to these efforts, the organization will continue to raise awareness about the critical conservation challenges facing the jaguar in México highlighting the importance of preserving this iconic species and its habitat.

Barra México aims to foster relationships that elevate the craft and push the boundaries of innovation in the bar industry by showcasing global brands such as Patron, Ilegal mezcal, and Casa Lumbre, to independent craft brands including Raicilla la Reina.

Join us for a celebration of Mexican spirits, Miami's cocktail culture and a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community at the Rubell Museum at the Design District in Miami, from November 25th-26th, 2024. To register or to buy tickets, please visit www.barramexico.com.

Media Contact:

Sandra Zuluaga

Barra México

[email protected]

305.772.9116 Mobile

SOURCE Barra Mèxico