Barrack, Rodos & Bacine announce Notice of Pendency and Class Action Settlement and Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Expenses in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. Class Action

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The following statement is being issued by Barrack, Rodos & Bacine regarding the Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. Class Action.

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT, EASTERN DISTRICT OF WISCONSIN, MILWAUKEE DIVISION

IN RE ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS, INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION, Case No.: 17-cv-144, CLASS ACTION

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

TO: ALL PERSONS OR ENTITIES THAT PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED SHARES OF ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS, INC. PUBLICLY TRADED COMMON STOCK (TICKER SYMBOL: RRTS) IN THE OPEN MARKET DURING THE PERIOD FROM MARCH 14, 2013 TO AND THROUGH JANUARY 30, 2018, INCLUSIVE, AND WERE DAMAGED THEREBY ("SETTLEMENT CLASS").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Division, that a settlement between the Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi ("Lead Plaintiff"), and Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. ("Roadrunner"), Mark A. DiBlasi, Peter R. Armbruster, Scott D. Rued, HCI Equity Partners, LLC and HCI Equity Management, L.P. (collectively, the "Defendants") (Lead Plaintiff and Defendants are, collectively, the "Settling Parties"), in the amount of $20,000,000 has been proposed by the Settling Parties.

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Lynn Adelman, United States District Judge, on September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Courtroom 390 of the United States Federal Building and Courthouse, 517 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 for the purpose of determining, among other things, (i) whether the proposed Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate and should be approved; (ii) whether, thereafter, this Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated as of March 29, 2019; (iii) whether the Plan of Allocation of the Net Settlement Fund is fair and reasonable and should be approved; and (iv) the reasonableness of the application of Lead Counsel for the payment of Class Counsels' attorneys' fees and expenses, with interest, incurred in connection with this Action. The Court has reserved the right to reschedule the hearing without further notice.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class described above, your rights may be affected by this Action and the proposed Settlement thereof. If you have not received the detailed Notice of (i) Pendency of Class Action, Certification of Settlement Class, and Proposed Settlement; (ii) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (iii) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice") and Proof of Claim and Release form, you may obtain them by contacting the Claims Administrator:

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. Securities Litigation

P.O. Box 58549

Philadelphia, PA 19102-8549

www.roadrunnersettlement.com

Inquiries, other than requests for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to

Lead Counsel:

BARRACK, RODOS & BACINE

STEPHEN R. BASSER

SAMUEL M. WARD

One America Plaza

600 West Broadway, Suite 900

San Diego, CA 92101

(619) 230-0800

Or

JEFFREY A. BARRACK

Two Commerce Square

2001 Market Street, Suite 3300

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 963-0600

www.barrack.com

Roadrunnersettlement@barrack.com

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to share in the Settlement proceeds, you must submit a Proof of Claim postmarked or received no later than November 7, 2019 establishing that you are entitled to recovery. As further described in the Notice, you will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action, regardless of whether you submit a Proof of Claim, unless you exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Notice, no later than September 3, 2019. Any objections to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's request for class counsels' attorneys' fees and expenses must be filed and served, in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Notice, such that they are received no later than September 3, 2019.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT OR THE CLERK'S OFFICE ABOUT THIS NOTICE.

DATED: June 19, 2019

BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES, DISTRICT COURT FOR THE EASTERN DISTRICT OF WISCONSIN, MILWAUKEE DIVISION

