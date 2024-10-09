Barracuda Launches Partner Sales Engineer Community and Enhancements to Partner Success Program

New Community Enables Sales Engineers to Build Technical Expertise, Access Tools to Help Customers Advance their Cybersecurity Defenses, and Collect Rewards

Partner Success Program Enhancements Improve Partner Experience, Empowering Partners to Drive Revenue, Improve Productivity, and Boost Profitability

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, today announced the launch of the Barracuda Partner Sales Engineer Community, an enablement and rewards program for value-added resellers, managed service providers, distributors, systems integrators, and more. New to the Barracuda Partner Success Program, the Barracuda Partner Sales Engineer Community provides exclusive access to training labs, scanning tools, and live Barracuda product demos and sandboxes to expand technical expertise and help customers understand and strengthen their cybersecurity defenses. Partners are also eligible for exclusive rewards and benefits and can collaborate with peers.

New Barracuda Partner Sales Engineer Community Dashboard

Barracuda has also unveiled enhancements to the Barracuda Partner Success Program that improve the partner experience, introduce new automation and self-service tools for increased productivity, and help uncover new business opportunities to drive revenue growth and boost profitability. Enhancements include:

Security Operations Center (SOC)-as-a-Service for sell-through partners: For the first time, Barracuda Managed XDR (Extended Detection and Response) is now available to all partners, enabling them to strengthen their cybersecurity posture and those of their customers while responding to the growing end-user opportunity for SOC-as-a-Service. The cloud-native platform provides a 24/7/365 globally distributed SOC for rapid threat detection and response. It improves cyber resiliency by helping IT staff tackle threats and perform remediation with a single solution, eliminating the need for numerous security tools or specialized cybersecurity expertise.





Technical enablement resources and programs: New certifications for Barracuda Managed XDR and updated certifications for other flagship offerings – including Barracuda Email Protection and Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup – help partners differentiate their business; improve the sales cycle to close deals faster and grow revenue; and increase operational efficiencies, enhancing the customer experience. Additionally, a new demo page for partners provides simplified access to aid in sales opportunities.





New certifications for Barracuda Managed XDR and updated certifications for other flagship offerings – including Barracuda Email Protection and Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup – help partners differentiate their business; improve the sales cycle to close deals faster and grow revenue; and increase operational efficiencies, enhancing the customer experience. Additionally, a new demo page for partners provides simplified access to aid in sales opportunities. Channel automation tools that improve productivity: Two new dashboard modules enable partners to easily monitor program compliance with real-time visibility into revenue and certification achievements and renewals, as well as track performance against rebate targets.

"The need for always-on security operations is critical in protecting against today's complex cybersecurity threats, and partners need to prioritize complete solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use," said Jason Beal, vice president of worldwide partner ecosystems at Barracuda. "We have made significant advancements to the Barracuda Partner Success Program since its launch last year to arm frontline partners with industry-leading solutions, expert security operations specialists, and the necessary training and tools to neutralize attacks and improve overall cyber resiliency. We are continuously listening to and learning alongside our partners in a truly collaborative approach, and these phase three program updates directly address feedback to meet their evolving needs."

The award-winning Barracuda Partner Success Program is designed to ensure the success of partners worldwide. Introduced in December 2023, the global program provides unmatched support and resources that enable partners to remain agile across various routes to market – including managed services, resale, and marketplaces – so they can meet customers where and how they want to procure and consume technology. Partners benefit with resources, incentives, and clear success paths specific to premier, preferred, and authorized tier levels.

"Barracuda's cybersecurity platform aligns well with our go-to-market strategy as both a value-added reseller and managed service provider for small and mid-sized businesses," said Dustin Bonn, IT solutions sales director at Marco Technologies. "We're committed to securing our customers' diverse networks with effective technologies, and Barracuda's innovative offerings are a valuable piece within our portfolio. Barracuda is incredibly easy to do business with, providing strong support and incentives that reflect their commitment to being a channel-first organization."

The Barracuda Partner Sales Engineer Community and enhancements to the Partner Success Program are available now. Read this blog and visit www.barracuda.com/partners to learn more.

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. Hundreds of thousands of organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect and support them so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit https://www.barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S., and other countries.

