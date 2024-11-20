Barracuda Named a "Hot Company" and "Market Leader" in Cyber Defense Magazine's Top InfoSec Innovator Awards

Further Named a TMC Cloud Computing Excellence Award Winner

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc. , a leading cybersecurity company providing complete protection against complex threats, has earned three "Hot Company" and "Market Leader" distinctions in Cyber Defense Magazine's Top InfoSec Innovator Awards. It is recognized as a leader for Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Anti-phishing, and Next Generation Firewall.

Barracuda has also been named a TMC Cloud Computing Excellence Award winner. Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup is honored as an innovative, differentiated offering based on real-world customer success stories.

"These latest recognitions showcase the comprehensiveness of our platform in providing complete protection against complex threats," said Hatem Naguib, CEO at Barracuda Networks. "We remain unwavering in our commitment to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions. We are honored to receive these awards and are proud to continue helping our customers safeguard their diverse environments with our industry-leading protection."

Barracuda protects email, data, applications, and networks with innovative solutions and a managed XDR service to strengthen cyber resilience. Barracuda Managed XDR, Barracuda Email Protection, Barracuda Network Protection, and Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup are core offerings of the Barracuda platform, trusted by hundreds of thousands of organizations worldwide.

"Barracuda embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC is proud to announce Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup as a recipient of the 2024 Cloud Computing Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO at TMC. "Barracuda is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation and excellence to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends."

About Barracuda

Barracuda is a leading cybersecurity company providing complete protection against complex threats. Our platform protects email, data, applications, and networks with innovative solutions, and a managed XDR service, to strengthen cyber resilience. Hundreds of thousands of IT professionals and managed service providers worldwide trust us to protect and support them with solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S., and other countries.

