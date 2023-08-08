Barracuda partners with Cork to offer cyber warranty created exclusively for customers of MSPs

New cyber warranty offers customers financial protection from the costs of cyberattacks

Highlights:

Cork's cyber warranty will be available to Barracuda's MSPs leveraging Barracuda's XDR full-stack offering, enabling MSPs to provide cybersecurity-as-a-service.

The cyber warranty gives customers financial protection by covering costs related to data recovery, business interruption, and incident response in the event of a ransomware or business email compromise (BEC) incident.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, today announced that it is teaming with Cork, the purpose-built cyber monitoring and warranty company for MSPs' small and medium-sized business customers, to offer cyber warranty program created for MSPs to offer to the SMB clients they serve.

Barracuda is introducing the Barracuda Cyber Warranty through its relationship with Cork. This is a financial protection product embedded with Barracuda's full-stack managed services offering. This enables MSPs to offer complete cybersecurity-as-a-service and elevates the value of the offering by financially protecting customers from some of the financial impact of targeted cyberattacks. If the customer is impacted in one of these attacks, the warranty provides more understandable, faster payouts, and when combined with third-party cyber insurance helps the customer recover more quickly from the impact of the attack. Combining XDR's defense-in-depth monitoring with the Cyber Warranty provides a final layer of security — financial peace of mind.

"Barracuda XDR offers comprehensive protection against cyberattacks across the entire attack surface of a business," said Neal Bradbury, SVP, MSP Business at Barracuda. "By teaming with Cork to offer cyber warranty services, we are providing important financial protection, while enabling MSPs to leverage Barracuda's advanced technology to help prevent and mitigate cyberthreats. If something does happen to a customer's business, together we've got them covered."

"Digital assets are critical, yet expensive and difficult to protect. Even with the most sophisticated security solutions in place, it is impossible to remove all threats due to the human element at play," said Carlson Choi, CEO of Cork. "Barracuda XDR delivers that hygiene by building concentric rings of security layers with extended visibility. Cork complements that approach perfectly, and we're thrilled with the opportunity to work with Barracuda's network of MSPs."

"The introduction of Barracuda Cyber Warranty to the Barracuda portfolio offers a complete solution for our customers. As an MSP, River Run is a proponent of cyber insurance for all customers," said Paul Riedl, CEO, River Run. "Now, with Barracuda Cyber Warranty, along with Barracuda's security stack, MSPs can position to clients a total service that can reduce their overall security risk, and thus, reduce the cost of cyber insurance, all in one single package."

Resources:

Check out the product page: https://www.barracudamsp.com/plans/cyber-warranty

Read the blog post: http://cuda.co/blg080823

About Barracuda Networks

At Barracuda, we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

