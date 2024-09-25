Barracuda Signs Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro in Canada

Strategic Alliance Provides Canadian Channel Partners

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, today announced a new Canadian distribution agreement with Ingram Micro, a global leader in technology and supply chain services. The strategic alliance provides Ingram Micro's extensive network of resellers, integrators, and service providers in Canada with access to Barracuda's portfolio of industry-leading cybersecurity solutions.

"This expanded relationship with Ingram Micro is a significant step forward as we accelerate product innovation and go-to-market strategy across North America," said Jason Beal, vice president of worldwide partner ecosystems at Barracuda. "Barracuda is committed to delivering complete cybersecurity protection that is easy to buy, deploy, and use. Our strong and longstanding relationship with Ingram Micro enhances our reach and partner engagement strategy with unparalleled efficiency and support. We look forward to further empowering our Canadian channel partners to grow their businesses while protecting our collective customers."

Barracuda's complete platform, comprised of email, application, data, and network protection solutions, protects against ransomware and other complex cybersecurity threats. The award-winning Barracuda Partner Success Program provides unmatched support and resources that enable partners to remain agile across various routes to market so they can meet customers where and how they want to procure and consume technology.

"We are excited to be teaming with Barracuda and expand their go-to-market strategy and drive vertical market growth within the Canadian market," said Tyler Coughlan, vice president and Canada country chief at Ingram Micro. "By incorporating the breadth of Barracuda's cybersecurity solutions and partner program into our growing portfolio of solutions, resources, and services, we are helping our mutual channel partners extend their cybersecurity solution offerings to better meet their customers' needs and business requirements."

"Barracuda's robust portfolio of industry-leading cybersecurity solutions, along with their outstanding technical enablement and support resources, has made them a great partner for Natrix for nearly two decades," said Eric Rivest, vice president of business development at Natrix Technologies, Inc., a Barracuda partner based in Laval, Quebec, Canada. "We are happy to see them investing further in the Canadian channel through their alliance with Ingram Micro and look forward to leveraging this relationship to grow our business together."

Barracuda's new distribution agreement with Ingram Micro in Canada expands its existing relationship, which includes alliances in the United States, EMEA, and APAC.

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. Hundreds of thousands of organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect and support them so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

