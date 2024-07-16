Barracuda signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to expand routes to market and accelerate customer migration to the cloud

Collaboration reinforces Barracuda's strategy for working with AWS to make solutions available to customers in new ways

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The SCA will help provide new flexibility and simplicity for Barracuda's customers in licensing, procurement, and deployment. It includes significant investments in marketing development funds, proof of concept funding, and Independent Software Vendor (ISV) workload migration funding. The SCA also enables Barracuda to leverage its partner-only focus and the wide range of Barracuda security solutions available in AWS Marketplace to help resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) accelerate their customers' migration to the cloud.

The SCA strengthens Barracuda's deep, existing relationship with AWS. Barracuda's application security, network security, email security, and data protection solutions are already available within AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from ISVs that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

"Creating new incentives for customers to choose Barracuda offerings in AWS Marketplace aligns with our strategy of simplifying the process of accessing and deploying cloud-based security solutions," said Nicole Napiltonia, VP of Global Alliances at Barracuda. "We are empowering customers to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives by protecting their data and applications so they can leverage the scalability and flexibility of the cloud."

"We are excited to collaborate with Barracuda Networks to help organizations streamline their migration to the cloud while strengthening their security posture," said Alan Braun, Director, Technology Partnerships, Americas at AWS. "This agreement underscores our shared commitment to providing customers with scalable solutions that are easy to deploy and manage so they can innovate faster and operate more securely in the cloud."

Barracuda is a long-standing AWS Partner with multiple AWS validated qualifications, including AWS Public Sector Partner, AWS Marketplace Seller, and AWS GovCloud (US) Delivery Partner.

Barracuda was among the first ISVs to achieve the AWS Security Competency status for Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS). This involved completing the AWS Foundational Technical Review (AWS FTR) to identify and remediate risks in software or solutions. Barracuda was also one of the ISVs to announce support for Amazon Security Lake when it launched.

"We deployed Barracuda CloudGen Firewall within AWS Marketplace which has greatly simplified the procurement process and improved our network security at the same time," said John Pesavento, VP of Technology, The Orvis Company, Inc. "Collaborations like Barracuda and AWS are critically important to us as we continue to migrate our solutions to the cloud."

This SCA underscores the value of Barracuda and AWS to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries. For more information, please visit: https://www.barracuda.com/solutions/aws.

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-first, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data, and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. Hundreds of thousands of organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect and support them so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit https://www.barracuda.com/.

